UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Declare State Of Emergency If Virus Spikes Again - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 05:09 PM

Japan to Declare State of Emergency if Virus Spikes Again - Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned on Thursday that the nationwide state of emergency would return if there was a second wave of coronavirus infections

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned on Thursday that the nationwide state of emergency would return if there was a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Abe has lifted coronavirus restrictions for 39 out of 47 prefectures after the infection rate slowed down. Curbs remain in place for the hardest-hit Tokyo and Osaka.

"If the incidence rate starts to grow again we will declare the state of emergency for a second time," Abe told reporters, adding his cabinet would consider lifting the curbs in the rest of the country next week.

The state of emergency was declared in parts of Japan in early April and extended to the rest of the country as the outbreak spread. It was due to expire on May 31.

Tokyo has recorded nearly a third of all coronavirus cases but the number of daily infections has fallen below 100 in the past fortnight. The country has so far confirmed 16,883 cases, including 715 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Osaka Tokyo Japan April May All Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 3.5Mln EU Citizens Apply for Settled Status A ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Vaccine for Poorest People May Cost Less ..

5 minutes ago

Portugal to Accept 500 Unaccompanied Migrant Child ..

5 minutes ago

ELISA Tests to Help Make up to 100,000 Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Take a ..

5 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Burundi to Clarify Situation A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.