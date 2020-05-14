Japan to Declare State of Emergency if Virus Spikes Again - Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned on Thursday that the nationwide state of emergency would return if there was a second wave of coronavirus infections

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned on Thursday that the nationwide state of emergency would return if there was a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Abe has lifted coronavirus restrictions for 39 out of 47 prefectures after the infection rate slowed down. Curbs remain in place for the hardest-hit Tokyo and Osaka.

"If the incidence rate starts to grow again we will declare the state of emergency for a second time," Abe told reporters, adding his cabinet would consider lifting the curbs in the rest of the country next week.

The state of emergency was declared in parts of Japan in early April and extended to the rest of the country as the outbreak spread. It was due to expire on May 31.

Tokyo has recorded nearly a third of all coronavirus cases but the number of daily infections has fallen below 100 in the past fortnight. The country has so far confirmed 16,883 cases, including 715 deaths.