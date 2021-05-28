Japan to Deliver $14.8Mln Worth of Extra Medical Equipment to India - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Japan will send additional 2,000 oxygen concentrators and 1,000 lung ventilators, worth $14.8 million, to India, as part of the $50 million aid package to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's foreign ministry announced on Friday.

"In light of the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease, the Japanese government has decided to send $14.8 million to India with no strings attached. This decision is part of the free of charge aid [package] in the sum of $50 million. We will send 1,000 lung ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators via UNOPS [United Nations Office for Project Services] channels," the ministry said in a document obtained by Sputnik, adding that this will bring the overall numbers of delivered equipment to 1,800 lung ventilators and 2,800 oxygen concentrators.

Due to a recent wave of new coronavirus cases Indian hospitals have been suffering from an acute shortage of oxygen, prompting several countries to rush to help the embattled nation with medical equipment, medicines and oxygen generators.