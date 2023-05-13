Japan to Deliver Grid Equipment to Ukraine Worth Some $40Mln - Ukrenergo

(@FahadShabbir)

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will purchase equipment for Ukraine's electrical substations worth 5.1 billion yen ($37.8 million), with first deliveries expected in the second half of 2023, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will purchase equipment for Ukraine's electrical substations worth 5.1 billion Yen ($37.8 million), with first deliveries expected in the second half of 2023, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.

"A large package of long-term assistance to support the power system has been provided by the Japanese government. In particular, under the grant agreement between the Ukrainian government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), substation equipment worth 5.135 billion Japanese yen (about $40 million) will be purchased and transferred for Ukrenergo," the grid operator said on Telegram.

According to the procurement plan, the supplies are supposed to start in the second half of this year and last until 2025, depending on how much time the manufacturing of the equipment will take. Ukrenergo said it had received over 30 generators from JICA, which serve as a safety net for the substations in the event of new rounds of massive shelling.

A grant agreement totaling 22.44 billion yen was signed by Ukraine's government and the JICA in March of this year to finance the country's emergency recovery, Ukrenergo said.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.�