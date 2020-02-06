UrduPoint.com
Japan To Deny Entry To Foreigners On Cruise Ship From Hong Kong Over Virus Concerns - Abe

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 08:47 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Japan will refuse entry to foreign nationals aboard the Westerdam cruise ship, which is on its way to the country from Hong Kong, due to a suspected case of coronavirus on the vessel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the ban will apply to all other similar cases and will be effective beginning on Friday. The Westerdam cruise ship is expected to make a port call in Japan in the coming days.

"The Westerdam cruise ship from Hong Kong, on board of which signs of the new coronavirus infection have been detected, will make a port call in Japan soon.

As it was before, when we banned the entry for foreigners for certain reasons based on the immigration law, this time, additional measures will be taken to ban entry for foreigners on board Westerdam ship, unless there are some special circumstances," Abe said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, another cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, was quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama on Monday after reports that one of the passengers had the new type of coronavirus. Among the 3,700 passengers and crew from 56 countries, at least 20 have reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus, with the results for over 170 people still pending.

