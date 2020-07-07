UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Deploy Up To 20,000 Troops To Flood-Affected Areas In Southwest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 08:31 PM

Japan to Deploy Up to 20,000 Troops to Flood-Affected Areas in Southwest - Reports

The Japanese Defense Ministry will send additional servicemen to make it a 20,000-strong contingent in areas affected by the deadly floods as a result of heavy rainfall, media in Japan reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The Japanese Defense Ministry will send additional servicemen to make it a 20,000-strong contingent in areas affected by the deadly floods as a result of heavy rainfall, media in Japan reported on Tuesday.

Since Saturday, Southwestern Japan has been struck by floods, which have also triggered landslides, due to unprecedented torrential rains, with the epicenter being Japan's third-largest island Kyushu. According to the latest reports by Japanese media, at least 53 people have died, another two are currently in a coma and 13 others are missing. Around 1.3 million of Kyushu's population of roughly 13 million people were ordered to evacuate.

"Heavy rains are likely to continue, and we want to do the best we can," Defense Minister Taro Kono said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

As stated in the report, 10,000 troops so far have been deployed to the affected areas and the ministry has now decided to double the number.

Over 7,000 households lost electricity in the affected prefectures. In the Kumamoto and Kagoshima prefectures, the rains have disrupted water supply in more than 2,000 households and cut the power lines in mountainous areas. Abundant footage from the scene has revealed the enormous scale of the damage inflicted by the floods to urban and rural infrastructure, railroads and sown fields in the affected areas.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Died Kumamoto Kagoshima Japan Media From Best Million Rains

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

4 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

1 hour ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.