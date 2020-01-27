UrduPoint.com
Japan To Designate New Coronavirus As Infectious Disease - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:39 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said that his government plans to add a new strain of coronavirus to the list of designated infectious diseases, media reported on Monday.

The move is part of instructions made by the prime minister to relevant ministers aimed at preventing the virus from spreading across Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported.

According to Abe, preventive measures will also include stepping up screenings at ports and airports to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens traveling overseas.

The broadcaster also stated that the designation of the coronavirus as an infectious disease will be approved at a government meeting on Tuesday.

A new form of viral coronavirus appeared in China's city of Wuhan in December and has become a major point of concern for the international community. The latest data from China's National Health Commission shows that over 80 people have died and more than 2,700 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States, Malaysia, Australia and Canada have also confirmed cases of infection over recent days.

