Japan To Develop Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles For Submarines - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Japan to Develop Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles for Submarines - Defense Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it had concluded a contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to develop long-range anti-ship guided missiles that can be launched from submarines.

"We will begin development of long-range anti-ship guided missiles that can be launched from submarines. The development period is from the fiscal year 2023 to the fiscal year 2027," the ministry said in a statement, adding that a corresponding agreement on the start of development was concluded on Friday with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

In addition, the parties agreed to start mass production of an improved version of the Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, the statement added.

The ministry noted that the missiles' expected delivery time is financial years 2026-2027.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will also continue the development of another version of the Type 12 missile, which could be launched from the ground, ships or aircraft, the statement read.

At the same time, this fiscal year, the Japanese company will begin the mass production of high-velocity glide bombs for the defense of remote islands, the ministry said, adding that their delivery is also expected in 2026-2027.

In December 2022, the Japanese government approved three key defense documents, confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 and to allow retaliatory strikes on enemy bases.

