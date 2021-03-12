Japan to Discuss Boosting Ties With US at 2+2 Meeting Next Week - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Japan and the United States will discuss strengthening the bilateral union during the 2+2 negotiations that will take place as part of the visit of US state and defense secretaries to the Asian country the following week, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

US State Secretary Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will leave for Japan next Monday and will stay there until Wednesday. They will then travel to South Korea for two days in what will be their first international trip since US President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"We welcome that Japan will be the first country officially visited by both secretaries considering this as attention that Washington pays to the Japanese-US relationship. We see a big sense in the discussion of the international situation when regional security is becoming tenser. We will have a leisurely eye-to-eye discussion on the cooperation for strengthening the union. Besides, I would like to establish a personal trust relationship with Blinken," Motegi said, as reported by the NHK broadcaster.

In addition, Nobuo Kishi, Japan's defense minister, said during the press conference that there is a necessity to strengthen the cooperation and defense capabilities and demonstrate it to China when Beijing extremely intensifies its presence in East China and the South China seas.

The security alliance between the US and Japan began after the Second World War. In 1960, the countries signed the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security, a legal base for the bilateral alliance, providing and regulating US military presence in Japan.

In 2015, Washington and Tokyo revised their defense relations, expanding the military cooperation and concentrating on current threats and new technologies, including developing ballistic missiles. According to the US Office of Defense Secretary data. In 2019, more US service members were deployed in Japan than in any other foreign country.