Japan to Discuss Lifting COVID-19 Emergency in 5 Remaining Prefectures on Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Japanese authorities plan to discuss on May 25 lifting the state of emergency in Tokyo and four other prefectures where it is still in force due to the COVID-19 pandemic, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with some of his cabinet members earlier in the day to discuss the coronavirus situation and medical capacity in those regions.

The government's initiative will be discussed during a meeting of the COVID-19 advisory panel, followed by a briefing for the steering committees of the parliament.

The government declared the emergency on April 7 for Tokyo and six neighboring prefectures and later expanded it to cover the entire country. Earlier in the month, the authorities lifted the restrictions in almost all of the country's 47 prefectures. To date, the state of emergency is effective only in Tokyo, its neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama, and Kanagawa, as well as the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.