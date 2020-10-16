The Japanese government is planning to release low radioactive water from the Fukushima I nuclear power plant into the ocean, Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday, citing its sources in the government

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Japanese government is planning to release low radioactive water from the Fukushima I nuclear power plant into the ocean, Mainichi newspaper reported on Friday, citing its sources in the government.

Japan's government had earlier considered two options - to dump the water into the ocean or evaporate it into the atmosphere. The former was considered to be the most adequate. In it, the radioactive water will be filtrated by the ALPS filtering system that reduces the concentration of radioactive material, except for tritium, to a normal level.

However, Japan will need extra equipment to implement this plan and the preparations will take about 2 years. The other risk that Tokyo may face is a fall in consumers' confidence in its fish products.

The radioactive water in the Fukushima nuclear power plant resulted from the Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The contaminated water is stored in special tanks with limited volume. The level of radioactive water continues to rise and the Japanese authorities have been looking for a solution to this problem for several years.