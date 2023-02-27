UrduPoint.com

Japan To Ease COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Chinese Travelers From March 1 - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Japan to Ease COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Chinese Travelers From March 1 - Cabinet

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Japan will cancel mandatory post-arrival COVID-19 testing for all travelers from China and introduce selective testing instead, following the ongoing decrease of infections in the country of departure, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"Due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in China at the beginning of the year, we changed our policy regarding the entry measures and introduced, in particular, mandatory testing of all arrivals (from China). Against the backdrop of a decrease in the number of infections and after a detailed analysis of the situation, a decision has been made to ease the measures from March 1," Matsuno told a press conference.

Although the Japanese government will replace mandatory testing for all Chinese travelers with selective testing upon their arrival, Japan will keep the requirement for negative PCR tests before their departure from China.

In December 2022, the Chinese government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protests against restrictions in a number of cities. In January 2023, China completely canceled quarantine and PCR testing for people coming from abroad and resumed accepting applications from Chinese citizens for passports to travel to other countries for tourism.

The changes took place despite China experiencing a rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases. This fact forced a number of countries, including Japan ans South Korea, to tighten measures for passengers arriving from China. Beijing found such requirements to be discriminatory and responded by suspending the issuance of visas to Japanese and South Korean citizens.

Related Topics

World China Beijing Japan South Korea North Korea January March December All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

43 minutes ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of sh ..

ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

2 hours ago
 Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing inci ..

Four coal miners killed in Balochistan firing incident

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win f ..

Fakhar, Abdullah, Shaheen deliver incredible win for Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago
 Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Rel ..

Online biometric to be mandatory for pilgrims: Religious Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.