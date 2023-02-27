Japan to Ease COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Chinese Travelers From March 1 - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Japan will cancel mandatory post-arrival COVID-19 testing for all travelers from China and introduce selective testing instead, following the ongoing decrease of infections in the country of departure, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

"Due to a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in China at the beginning of the year, we changed our policy regarding the entry measures and introduced, in particular, mandatory testing of all arrivals (from China). Against the backdrop of a decrease in the number of infections and after a detailed analysis of the situation, a decision has been made to ease the measures from March 1," Matsuno told a press conference.

Although the Japanese government will replace mandatory testing for all Chinese travelers with selective testing upon their arrival, Japan will keep the requirement for negative PCR tests before their departure from China.

In December 2022, the Chinese government started to gradually ease its "zero tolerance" policy toward COVID-19 cases, which had been the strictest in the world for almost three years, following mass protests against restrictions in a number of cities. In January 2023, China completely canceled quarantine and PCR testing for people coming from abroad and resumed accepting applications from Chinese citizens for passports to travel to other countries for tourism.

The changes took place despite China experiencing a rapid increase in the COVID-19 cases. This fact forced a number of countries, including Japan ans South Korea, to tighten measures for passengers arriving from China. Beijing found such requirements to be discriminatory and responded by suspending the issuance of visas to Japanese and South Korean citizens.