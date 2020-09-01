UrduPoint.com
Japan To Ease Long Stay Entry Restrictions For Nationals Of 5 Countries Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Japan will ease coronavirus-related entry restrictions for citizens of Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Taiwan who have a long-term stay or residence permit starting from September 8, according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

In late July, similar exemptions were introduced for residents of Vietnam and Thailand. The weakening of the entry ban now applies to more than 140 countries. All arrivals from these states have to undergo a COVID-19 test and spend 14 days in quarantine.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that softening of the entry regime was necessary for a speedy recovery of the national economy that had been seriously affected by the pandemic.

