Japan To Ease Virus Entry Restrictions Next Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Japan to ease virus entry restrictions next month

Japan will ease strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Japan will ease strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.

The country banned entry for most foreigners this year in the wake of the pandemic, but has been negotiating the gradual resumption of cross-border business travel.

"We will resume travel for all people -- whether Japanese or foreigners -- as much as possible, but excluding tourists, from next month," Suga said at a government coronavirus meeting.

Local media have reported that new overseas arrivals would be capped at 1,000 per day and the minimum stay would be three months.

More Stories From World

