Japan to Elect Upper House Lawmakers on Sunday

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Japan will hold elections to the upper house of the parliament on Sunday.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party, led by incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and the Komeito party are expected to win the majority of seats in the 248-seat chamber, according to the Kyodo news poll.

Kishida, speaking during an emergency ministerial meeting convened after the assassination of his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, ordered that all possible measures be taken to ensure safe elections.

