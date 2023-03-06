Japan to Enhance Strategic Cooperation With South Korea, US - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Japan will enhance its strategic cooperation bilaterally with South Korea and in trilateral format with the United States, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the government of South Korea said it was launching a public fund to pay compensations to South Koreans forced to work under Japanese rule during war, sourcing funds from local rather than Japanese companies, as originally prescribed by court. The Japanese government welcomed the decision.

"South Korea should cooperate in solving various problems of the international community, it is an important neighbor and considering the current strategic environment we have to significantly strengthen the strategic cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as between Japan, the US and South Korea.

I am going to further develop the relations between Japan and South Korea, maintaining close contact to President Yoon Suk Yeol (of South Korea)," Japan's prime minister said.

In 2018, a South Korean court ordered Japanese companies Nihon Steel, Fujikoshi Corporation and Mitsui Havy Industries, which were using the forced Korean labor in times of the Second World War, to pay compensations to the victims of forced labor. However, the victims got almost nothing with the major share of the payments being used by South Korea to develop its economy and infrastructure, while the victims continued to insist on their demands. The new plan should solve the issue of the 15 South Korean citizens, who were seeking their compensations.