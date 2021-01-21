UrduPoint.com
Japan To Ensure Supply Of 310 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Country -Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:40 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Japan will ensure the supply of 310 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the country, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at hearings in the upper house of parliament.

"In general, there are plans to ensure the supply of 310 million doses of the vaccine," the prime minister said.

Earlier reports said Japan intended to buy 120 million doses of the vaccine, but on Wednesday it was reported that a contract had been signed with Pfizer, which was 12 million more than the original plans.

The vaccine is expected to be certified in mid-February, and a phased vaccination will begin at the end of February.

