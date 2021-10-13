Japan to Establish Cyber Bureau to Deal With Ransomware Threats - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Japan will establish a special bureau in order to deal with cyberspace threats, Director-General of the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity (NISC), Kenichi Takahashi, said on Wednesday.

"In 2022, (we) will establish a cyberbureau to deal with threats in cyberspace and to work with international joint investigations of serious cybercrime cases," the NISC chief said at the opening session of the virtual Counter-Ransomware Initiative summit.

Japan has recently developed a new cybersecurity strategy which allows the government to take steps in order to address digital threats, he added.

Takahashi noted that Japan was able to maintain cybersecurity for the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

"There were no serious cybersecurity incidents (that) affected the Games' operations," he said.

The two-day virtual ransomware summit, hosted by the US, brings together several dozen countries in order to discuss specific steps to address ransomware threats.