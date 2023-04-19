UrduPoint.com

Japan To Evacuate Its Citizens From Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Japan to evacuate its citizens from Sudan

Japan is preparing to evacuate its countrymen from Sudan, the government said on Wednesday, the first nation to publicly announce plans to pull its citizens from the conflict-hit country

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Japan is preparing to evacuate its countrymen from Sudan, the government said on Wednesday, the first nation to publicly announce plans to pull its citizens from the conflict-hit country.

Violence between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries has killed around 200 people since a weeks-long power struggle erupted into deadly battles on Saturday.

The intense conflict has seen air strikes, tanks on the streets, artillery fire and heavy gunfire in crowded neighbourhoods in the capital Khartoum and other cities.

Around 60 Japanese people are in Sudan, including embassy staff, top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The defence ministry has begun the "necessary preparations" for evacuations, he told an emergency press conference.

"As the security situation there is worsening, the government is doing its utmost to secure the safety of Japanese expatriates," Matsuno said.

Other nations have urged their citizens in Sudan to provide their Names and contact details to their embassies.

The US embassy in Khartoum has started gathering citizens' personal details while urging them to remain indoors and stay away from windows.

"Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and closure of the airport, there are no plans for (a) US government-coordinated evacuation," the embassy tweeted.

Berlin aborted an evacuation attempt for its citizens from Sudan on Wednesday, according to German weekly Der Spiegel.

Three military transport planes, which would have carried around 150 German citizens, headed for the country but were made to turn back, according to the magazine.

International calls are mounting for an end to hostilities in the African country, with G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday urging an immediate ceasefire between the warring forces.

The sides are led by two generals who seized power in a 2021 coup: Sudan's army chief and his deputy, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Related Topics

Fire Army German Khartoum Japan Sudan From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for us ..

Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

7 minutes ago
 Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

Macron dismisses pan-bashing as he hits the road

7 minutes ago
 US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting S ..

US Army Says May Have to Make Cuts if Recruiting Situation Does Not Change

16 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University extends 5th semester admission date to April 28

16 minutes ago
 Awami National Party (ANP) comprising Aimal Wali K ..

Awami National Party (ANP) comprising Aimal Wali Khan delegation calls on Prime ..

11 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam directs NHA to restore Kalam-Bahrain Ro ..

Amir Muqam directs NHA to restore Kalam-Bahrain Road on emergency basis

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.