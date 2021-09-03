Japan to Evaluate Relations With Taliban Based on Their Actions - Motegi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Tokyo will assess ties with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) based on the path they follow regarding human rights policy and other points of contention, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday.

"Human rights will be respected more? Freedom, liberty will be respected more? Is that the kind of a society they are going to develop?... We have to watch what they do, what the Taliban does, and then we have a right to make a judgment," the diplomat said.

The Taliban seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, leading to a collapse of the US-backed authorities.

The movement declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport, which has served as a point of departure for evacuation flights, came under the control of the Taliban.

In the wake of the military takeover, Japan relocated its embassy in Kabul to the Qatari capital of Doha, which also hosts the movement's political office.