Japan to Expand Emergency to 8 More Prefectures Over COVID-19 Spread - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Japanese government is set to expand the COVID-19-related state of emergency by including eight more prefectures due to a rise in new coronavirus cases, the national NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

The state of emergency will thus be in effect until September 12 in thirteen prefectures, including Hokkaido, Miyagi, Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama, and Hiroshima.

Even as experts deemed the epidemiological situation in Japan critical, Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Tuesday, which are to run from August 24 til September 5.

No spectators will be allowed at the Games over safety concerns.

The opening ceremony coincided with a rally against the Paralympic Games, prompted by the rise in cases. Passages leading to the planned demonstration were blocked by the police, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Every day, over 25,000 new COVID-19 cases are registered in Japan, including over 5,000 new cases in Tokyo. Over 22,000 patients in Tokyo diagnosed with coronavirus have to be treated at home due to a lack of hospital beds.