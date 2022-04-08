Japan To Expel 8 Employees Of Russian Embassy, Trade Representation - Foreign Ministry
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Tokyo declared eight employees of the Russian Embassy and the trade representation personae non gratae, Japanese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hikariko Ono said on Friday.
"It was decided to expel from Japan eight employees of the Russian embassy and the trade representation in Tokyo," the official said.