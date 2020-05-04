Japan to Extend Coronavirus State of Emergency Until May 31 - Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Japan's coronavirus response center is set to extend the nationwide state of emergency until the end of May, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is overseeing COVID-19 measures, said on Monday.

"At the expert council, we discussed the timing and zones of the emergency regime. The experts agreed that the period should be extended until May 31, and as for the zones, these are all prefectures. An official decision on this will be made by the response center," Nishimura told reporters.

Japan declared the state of emergency in early April in seven prefectures, and extended it to the rest of the country on April 16.

The regime is scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

At the moment, 13 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under special alert due to the need for stricter measures. The NHK broadcaster reported on Monday that authorities will not extend the list of regions that require extra measures, while other prefectures will be allowed to ease the lockdown.

The government decided to extend the state of emergency despite the fact that the country is only registering slightly more than 200 COVID-19 cases a day in early May. Moreover, 17 governors have proposed to postpone the start of the school year, which is usually happening in April, until September.