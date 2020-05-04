UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Extend Coronavirus State Of Emergency Until May 31 - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Japan to Extend Coronavirus State of Emergency Until May 31 - Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Japan's coronavirus response center is set to extend the nationwide state of emergency until the end of May, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is overseeing COVID-19 measures, said on Monday.

"At the expert council, we discussed the timing and zones of the emergency regime. The experts agreed that the period should be extended until May 31, and as for the zones, these are all prefectures. An official decision on this will be made by the response center," Nishimura told reporters.

Japan declared the state of emergency in early April in seven prefectures, and extended it to the rest of the country on April 16.

The regime is scheduled to expire on Wednesday.

At the moment, 13 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, are under special alert due to the need for stricter measures. The NHK broadcaster reported on Monday that authorities will not extend the list of regions that require extra measures, while other prefectures will be allowed to ease the lockdown.

The government decided to extend the state of emergency despite the fact that the country is only registering slightly more than 200 COVID-19 cases a day in early May. Moreover, 17 governors have proposed to postpone the start of the school year, which is usually happening in April, until September.

Related Topics

Alert Osaka Tokyo Japan April May September All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram choses Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi nam ..

2 minutes ago

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Hamza Shehbaz will be ind ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO To Launch Covid-19 CSR Campaign Featuring th ..

7 minutes ago

Wasim Akram, Babar Azam to inspire women’s team

15 minutes ago

PCB to help cricketers, match officials, scorers a ..

22 minutes ago

Death tally rises to 462 after 20, 186 cases of Co ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.