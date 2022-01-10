Japan to Extend Pause on Visa Exemptions to Foreigners Until Spring - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will keep a ban on visa exemptions to foreign students and interns in place until the end of February under COVID-19 rules, media reported Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will keep a ban on visa exemptions to foreign students and interns in place until the end of February under COVID-19 rules, media reported Monday.

An announcement to this effect is expected on Tuesday, the Mainichi daily cited government officials as saying.

Japan banned most foreigners from entering in late 2020 in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It scrapped the last exceptions to the strict entry controls in December after infections with the Omicron variant surged. A poll taken in mid-December showed that a vast majority of the Japanese backed the move.