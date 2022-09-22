Japan to Extend Sanctions List Against Russian Military-Related Companies - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Japanese authorities are aimed at extending the list of Russian military-related companies that are subject to export restrictions, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

According to the report, Hayashi announced the country's decision during a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

Moreover, the foreign ministers of the G7 countries reiterated their intention to continue to fully support Ukraine and take measures to ensure food and energy security.