Japan to Extend Suspension on Visa Issuance Until End of May Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The Japanese authorities have decided to extend the suspension of visa issuance for foreign nationals until the end of May over the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a government source.

Initially, the Foreign Ministry said on April 1 that it suspended the issuance of visas and short-stay visa waivers for foreigners from over 100 countries until at least the end of April.

According to the news agency, Japan has also banned entry for foreign nationals who traveled to any from a list of 73 countries, including China, South Korea and the United States as well as most of Europe, within two weeks of their arrival.

So far, the health authorities have recorded more than 11,000 cases and 288 deaths, the agency reported. This figure excludes more than 700 people who tested positive for the disease on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which docked off the coast of Japan and was quarantined.

The increase in COVID-19 cases also prompted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a nationwide state of emergency last week.