Japan To Give Over $4Mln In UN Aid For Reconstruction Of Eastern Ukraine - Ambassador

The Japanese government will allocate $4.2 million in 2020 to support vulnerable groups and reconstruct areas in eastern Ukraine affected by the Donbas conflict, as well as to provide medical assistance to the Ukrainian military, Japan's Ambassador to Kiev Takashi Kurai said on Wednesday

"Japan assures you of continuing to provide support to Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity ... One of today's priorities is the security and well-being of residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Thus, five additional projects have been funded by our government in the amount of $4.23 million, which will be implemented by four UN agencies," the ambassador said at a briefing.

Kurai said that the four UN agencies were the UN Development Program, the Office of UN High Commissioner for Refugees, International Organization for Migration and the United Nations Office for Project Services.

The diplomat added that the funds would be also spent on supporting small and medium-sized businesses, restoring damaged homes for internally displaced persons, as well as purchasing medical equipment.

Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Oleksiy Reznikov, in turn, said that $1.74 million of the whole sum would be transferred to military hospitals in the country's east.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also announced that Israel had sent humanitarian aid to the country's Ivano-Frankivsk region to support local residents in overcoming consequences of floods that recently struck the region.

