Japan To Give South Koreans Fast-track Entry In June To Mark Ties Anniv.

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 11:40 AM

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Japan's government said Wednesday that it will create fast lanes dedicated to South Korean visitors at two airports in June to expedite the immigration process, as the month marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties.

The special lanes will open for the full month at Tokyo's Haneda airport and Fukuoka airport in southwestern Japan, while South Korea will implement a similar measure for Japanese travelers at Gimpo in Seoul and Gimhae in Busan, to promote mutual exchange.

It will be the first time Japan has established lanes limited to passengers of a specific nationality, according to the Immigration Services Agency.

Visitors who have traveled between Japan and South Korea within the past year will be eligible to use the fast-track entry system, but they will need to complete the necessary procedures before boarding their flights.

Passengers of flights arriving between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. are subject to the special service.

Japan and South Korea signed a basic treaty in 1965 normalizing diplomatic relations.

Although tensions occasionally flare over historical and territorial disputes, the two neighbors have become popular tourist destinations for each other in recent years, driven by an interest in culture such as food and popular music.

In 2024, more than 8 million South Koreans are estimated to have visited Japan, making up the largest group of travelers by country or region, the Japan National Tourism Organization said.

