Japan to Give Ukraine $165Mln for Emergency Recovery - Foreign Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori, and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov signed and exchanged notes granting 22.44 billion Yen ($165 million) to Kiev for its program for emergency recovery, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"This cooperation will provide the Government of Ukraine, which has been suffering from Russian aggression, with equipment necessary for (1) mine action and debris clerance, which are prerequisites for recovery and reconstruction, (2) livelihood reconstruction including the provision of basic infrastructure, which supports the returning diplaced people (electricity and energy, water supply and sewerage, education, healthcare, transportation, etc.

), and (3) recovery of agriculture as a key industry. This will thereby contribute to the rapid recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement issued by Tokyo read.

The notes exchange comes amid the Japanese government's response to the situation around Ukraine, which includes the condemnation of Russia's actions and comprehensive support of Ukraine.