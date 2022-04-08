UrduPoint.com

Japan To Gradually Reduce Coal Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Japan to Gradually Reduce Coal Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Japan will reduce coal imports from Russia step by step, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

"We will reduce imports. Finally, we will strive not to import (Russian coal)," Hagiuda told reporters on Friday.

Japan will look for a replacement for Russian coal in order to reduce the negative impact on the population and industry, Hagiuda added.

Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Japan's sanctions list includes 101 Names and 130 organizations from Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Import Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Japan February Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

10 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

11 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.