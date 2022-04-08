Japan to Gradually Reduce Coal Imports From Russia - Economy Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Japan will reduce coal imports from Russia step by step, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda said on Friday.

"We will reduce imports. Finally, we will strive not to import (Russian coal)," Hagiuda told reporters on Friday.

Japan will look for a replacement for Russian coal in order to reduce the negative impact on the population and industry, Hagiuda added.

Japan has imposed several sanctions against Russia due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Japan's sanctions list includes 101 Names and 130 organizations from Russia.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.