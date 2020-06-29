UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

Japan to Grant $650Mln to Domestic Electronics Firms to Support 5G Development - Reports

Japan's government plans to allocate over $650 million to domestic producers of electronics to support the development of 5G and post-5G cellular networks, media reported, citing sources on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Japan's government plans to allocate over $650 million to domestic producers of electronics to support the development of 5G and post-5G cellular networks, media reported, citing sources on Monday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the government plans will use the $1 billion fund allocated for the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization in the extra budget for fiscal 2019 for the purpose.

The list of tech companies that will receive support to develop core networks includes NEC, Fujitsu and Rakuten mobile, among others.

Besides cellular communication, 5G and post-5G networks can be used in such spheres as self-driving vehicles and the automation of plants.

Reducing the risk of information leaks with imported technologies and tech competition with Chinese companies are among additional factors for the extra funding provision, the broadcaster said.

