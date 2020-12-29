Japan is expected to give formal diplomatic consent to the appointment of Kang Ching-il as the new South Korean Ambassador in Tokyo, despite recent speculations concerning the diplomat's past controversial statements, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Japan is expected to give formal diplomatic consent to the appointment of Kang Ching-il as the new South Korean Ambassador in Tokyo, despite recent speculations concerning the diplomat's past controversial statements, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, South Korean President Moon Jae-in chose Kang as the country's new ambassador in November for his extensive connections in Japan, which would potentially help improve the lukewarm relations between the two countries.

The Japanese side, however, reportedly opposed the diplomat's appointment for his bold statements and acts, including his visit to the Kuril Islands amid the territorial row between Japan and Russia, as well as claims that the Japanese Emperor should rather be called a king.

An informed source in the South Korean Foreign Ministry told the news agency that the process of appointing Kang was ongoing "under a good atmosphere.

"

Seoul, in turn, has greenlighted Tokyo's appointment of its top diplomat to South Korea, Kiochi Aiboshi, according to the media outlet.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July 2019 when a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by Imperial Japan.

The tensions further escalated after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of chemicals widely used by South Korea's electronics industry. Additionally, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.

In September, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed hope for "forward-looking" relations with Seoul.

Seoul, on its part, said it would continue to communicate with Tokyo in pursuit of amicable solution.