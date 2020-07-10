UrduPoint.com
Japan To Halt Support For Construction Of Coal-Fired Power Plants Overseas - Minister

Fri 10th July 2020

Japan will stop state-backed support for the construction of coal-fired power plants in developing countries, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Japan will stop state-backed support for the construction of coal-fired power plants in developing countries, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi announced on Thursday.

"Crucially, we have made an unprecedented decision to withdraw support. We have been able to make a lot of progress," the minister said at a press conference.

Japan decided to change its strategy amid growing criticism of its support for carbon-intensive energy infrastructure projects abroad.

Japanese companies, however, received project support only if there were no other economic alternatives in the receiving country. This support was provided through the the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Meanwhile, according to the Nikkei newspaper, the new strategy envisages exceptions support for power plant projects using an integrated gasification combined cycle will continue. Such power plants produce 15 percent less carbon dioxide emissions than conventional thermal power plants.

