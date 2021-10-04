UrduPoint.com

Japan to Hold General Election on October 31 - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Japan's newly appointed prime minister, Fumio Kishida, announced on Monday his decision to dissolve the country's lower house and schedule the next general election for October 31.

Earlier in the day, Japanese lawmakers approved Kishida as the new head of government.

"The lower house's mandate runs out on October 21.

I am planning to deliver a program speech and dissolve the lower house on October 14 after a parliamentary debate. (I am planning) to schedule the beginning of the election campaign for October 19 and the vote for October 31," Kishida said during his first press conference as prime minister.

The prime minister added that the election should be held as fast as possible, citing the decline in COVID-19 cases, which might change at any moment. Another reason, according to Kishida, was to receive the mandate to govern as soon as possible in order to begin restoring Japan's economy.

