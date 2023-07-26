Open Menu

Japan To Hold Joint Air Drills With Italy, Australia In August, September - Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Japan to Hold Joint Air Drills With Italy, Australia in August, September - Tokyo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) said on Tuesday it would conduct joint exercises with the air forces of Italy and Australia in August and September to improve tactical skills and enhance defense cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Purpose: to conduct bilateral training with the Italian Air Force (ITAF) to improve JASDF tactical skills and promote mutual understanding, and further deepen defense cooperation to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific'," JASDF said in a statement released on its website.

The Japanese-Italian air drills are scheduled for August 2-10, the statement read. JASDF will be represented by five aircraft, while their Italian counterparts will take part in the drills on 10 jets. Some 140 Italian military are expected to join the bilateral training.

Meanwhile, the joint Japanese-Australian drills will take place from August 23 to September 15 for the same purpose, JASDF said. In total, 27 Japanese and nine Australian aircraft will participate in the military exercise. Australia will be represented by about 160 troops.

