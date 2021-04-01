UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan To Hold Joint Military Drills With US, France In May - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Japan to Hold Joint Military Drills With US, France in May - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Japan is set to carry out joint military drills with the US and France at a military base in southwestern Japan, presumably in May, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing knowledgeable sources.

According to Kyodo, the large-scale drills will involve ground forces of the three countries. The planned military exercises are part of Japan's efforts to expand the circle of the country's allies in addition to the US with the aim to counter China's influence in the region, the news agency said.

The drills will include joint operations in relocating troops using helicopters, combat missions in urban settings at training facilities in Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, and defense of remote island territories using airborne units.

Tokyo has expressed concerns over increasing presence of Chinese ships near and in Japanese territorial waters amid the ongoing dispute over the Senkaku Islands, known in mainland China as the Diaoyu Islands. The group of uninhabited islands, located in the East China Sea, were transferred to Japan by the US in 1972.

Taiwan and mainland China believe that Japan's claim over the islands is illegal. The territorial dispute escalated after the Japanese government bought out three of the five islands of the archipelago from a private Japanese owner in 2012, establishing their state status.

Related Topics

China France Kagoshima Miyazaki Circle Japan May From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

30 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

45 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

60 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.