UrduPoint.com

Japan To Hospitalize Only Serious Cases As COVID-19 Infections Rise - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:54 PM

Japan to Hospitalize Only Serious Cases as COVID-19 Infections Rise - Minister

Japanese government is planning to toughen requirements for hospitalization of COVID-19 patients, taking to hospitals only those who are seriously ill or at risk of becoming so, Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Japanese government is planning to toughen requirements for hospitalization of COVID-19 patients, taking to hospitals only those who are seriously ill or at risk of becoming so, Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura said on Tuesday.

"Mostly those whose lives are threatened will be hospitalized," Tamura stated at a press conference.

The new measures are aimed at containing the spread of a highly contagious Delta COVID-19 strain and preventing collapse of health care system, the official explained.

Other groups of patients will isolate at home or in special hotels if there is no opportunity for self-isolation.

The health minister also asked medical centers and private clinics across the country to enhance monitoring measures and increase home care staff.

Japan is witnessing an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases. On July 31, Japan registered 12,341 COVID-19 infections - a record number since the outbreak of the pandemic. In Tokyo, where the Summer Olympics kicked off on July 23, the daily increase is also hitting records, with over 4,000 cases detected on July 31.

The state of emergency is in place in Osaka, Tokyo, Okinawa, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba until August 31.

Related Topics

Threatened Osaka Tokyo Japan July August Olympics Government

Recent Stories

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met ..

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

2 minutes ago
 Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine ..

Missing Belarus dissident found hanged in Ukraine park

2 minutes ago
 UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Kill ..

UN Calls for Ceasefire as 40 Afghan Civilians Killed in One Day's Fighting in La ..

2 minutes ago
 Media urged to create awareness for importance of ..

Media urged to create awareness for importance of breastfeeding: Dr Sultan

21 minutes ago
 Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

Three youth electrocuted in faisalabad

21 minutes ago
 21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

21,744 teachers vaccinated in Faisalabad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.