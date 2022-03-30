Japan to Host 2+2 Talks With India, Philippines in April - Reports

Japanese defense and foreign ministers may hold talks with their counterparts from India and the Philippines in two separate 2+2 format meetings in Tokyo in April, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Japanese defense and foreign ministers may hold talks with their counterparts from India and the Philippines in two separate 2+2 format meetings in Tokyo in April, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The main focus of Japan's talks with both countries is likely to be China's growing military power and intensifying cooperation on maritime security, according to the report. The parties are expected to reassert the importance of upholding international law in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. The ministers are also expected to discuss North Korea's missile launches and reaffirm their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed the plans for these negotiations during his visit to India in March. Japan and India held their first 2+2 talks in November 2019. The upcoming summit of defense and foreign ministers is expected to focus on cooperation in cybersecurity and space, among other things.

The Philippines has never before held 2+2 talks with Japan. The April meeting is expected to discuss the export of military equipment to the Philippines to improve its defense capabilities.