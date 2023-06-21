Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Wednesday that his country would host an international conference in late 2023 - early 2024 to promote Ukraine's economic reconstruction, with the date to be announced in due time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Wednesday that his country would host an international conference in late 2023 - early 2024 to promote Ukraine's economic reconstruction, with the date to be announced in due time.

"The Japan conference for the promotion of economic reconstruction will be held at an appropriate time from the end of this year to the beginning of next year so that the Japanese public and private sectors can strongly support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine," he said.

The minister said during an address to the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London that Japan had to date pledged over $7.6 billion in support of Ukraine, including humanitarian assistance and assistance to vulnerable people.

Hayashi said Japan would continue contributing to Ukraine's reconstruction in the medium and long term, using its expertise to provide assistance in the areas of mine clearance, reconstruction of energy infrastructure, agriculture production, investor involvement and strengthening Ukraine's governance.