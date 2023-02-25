Japan to Impose New Sanctions on Russia - Kishida

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan will introduce new restrictive measures against Russian individuals and entities and that the sanctions will include a ban on the export of parts for drones to Russia, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday agreed to impose sanctions on additional Russian financial institutions on the first anniversary of the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry informed on Saturday that, during the G7 summit, Kishida said that Japan was going to introduce new sanctions against Russia, including export restrictions, "such as parts for drones," and the freezing of the assets of Russian individuals and organizations, as well as financial institutions.