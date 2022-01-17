Japan to Increase Defense Capabilities to Counter Emerging Challenges - Prime Minister

Japan will develop a new national security strategy and a medium-term defense plan amid the ongoing missile tests conducted by North Korea, rapid changes in the military balance, and emerging challenges concerning space and cyberspace, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday

"The government, taking into account the ongoing missile tests, unilateral attempts to change the status quo, rapid changes in the military balance, new challenges in space and cyberspace, intends to work in a holistic way to protect the territory, maritime belt and airspace, as well as the lives and property of the citizens, and conceive a new national security strategy and a medium-term plan for the development of the country's defense capability," Kishida said during a speech at a meeting of the lower house of parliament.

Kishida added that, for this purpose, all possible options will be considered, including "the country's ability to stage preventive strikes on enemy bases."

The Japanese prime minister stressed that the recent missile tests carried out by North Korea are unacceptable, saying that Tokyo is ready to build a constructive dialogue with Pyongyang, and that he himself is "ready for a personal meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without any preconditions."

Earlier in the day, North Korea reportedly launched two short-range ballistic missiles eastward from the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport area. That was the fourth missile launch this month, with earlier ones conducted on January 5. On the first two occasions, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested hypersonic missiles.