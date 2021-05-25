Japan to Increase Incentives for Clinics to Give More COVID-19 Shots - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

Japan is planning to increase financial incentives for clinics to administer more COVID-19 vaccines, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Japan is planning to increase financial incentives for clinics to administer more COVID-19 vaccines, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.

According to the official, the government will boost payments for each administered dose from the current 2,070 Yen ($19) to 4,070 yen ($37) for giving 100 or more shots per week over a four-week period, as well as to 5,070 yen ($46) for clinics that give 150 and more.

Medical facilities that administer 50 or more doses a day will be paid 100,000 yen ($918) per day and be compensated for sending medical personnel to understaffed facilities.

Meanwhile, the list of medical practitioners authorized to administer shots has been expanded with paramedics and clinical laboratory technicians.

Japan launched its mass vaccination campaign in mid-February, but has only fully inoculated about 2.3% of its 126 million people so far.

The country has been trying to step up its vaccination drive ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

