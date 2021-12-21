UrduPoint.com

Japan To Increase Spending On Hosting US Troops By Over $650,000 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Japan's new five-year troop hosting agreement with the United States will cost it 1.05 trillion yen ($9.2 billion), which is 75 billion yen ($659 million) more than it paid under the previous long-term deal, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Japan's new five-year troop hosting agreement with the United States will cost it 1.05 trillion Yen ($9.2 billion), which is 75 billion yen ($659 million) more than it paid under the previous long-term deal, Japanese media reported on Tuesday, citing the government.

The new agreement, which will start in the 2022 fiscal year, will cost Japan 211 billion yen per year, the Kyodo news agency said.

The additional funding will enhance the bilateral security cooperation against China expanding its military influence, the report said.

In addition to utility costs and wages of Japanese staff at US military bases, this will cover procurement of an innovative system for joint defense drills and the advancement of the military facilities of US bases.

Japan and the US had to form a one-year tentative deal on cost sharing in February after former US President Donald Trump demanded that the Japanese government increase its share of funding.

