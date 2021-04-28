UrduPoint.com
Japan to Introduce COVID-19 Vaccination Passports for International Travel - Reports

Japan is planning to introduce digital vaccine passports for people inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to revive overseas travel, especially for business purposes, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

The vaccine passports will essentially be a smartphone app for travelers to scan QR codes at airports prior to boarding the flight or entering Japan, the outlet said. It will likely be based on the CommonPass app, developed with the help of the World Economic Forum, and linked to the government's vaccination database, according to the report.

Japan has vaccine supply deals with Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer. However, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved and used to vaccinate the population since February. The vaccines by Moderna and AstraZeneca are expected to be approved in May.

The country is said to have fully vaccinated fewer than 1 million citizens so far, which is barely 1% of its population.

