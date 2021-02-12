UrduPoint.com
Japan To Introduce Post Of Solitude Minister Over Rise In Suicides Amid COVID-19- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Japan to Introduce Post of Solitude Minister Over Rise in Suicides Amid COVID-19- Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Japanese government will establish a new position ” a minister for solitude ” in light of a surge in the number of suicides amid the coronavirus pandemic, national media reported on Friday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday held a meeting with Tetsushi Sakamoto, a minister in charge of regional revitalization, and instructed him to hold his post along with the post of minister for solitude.

In 2020, the number of suicides in Japan has increased for the first time over the past 11 years and amounted to 20,900.

More Stories From World

