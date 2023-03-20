UrduPoint.com

Japan To Invest $75Bln In Indo-Pacific Region By 2030 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Japan to Invest $75Bln in Indo-Pacific Region by 2030 - Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his country's government agencies and private companies were planning to invest $75 billion in the Indo-Pacific region by 2030 amid China's growing influence

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that his country's government agencies and private companies were planning to invest $75 billion in the Indo-Pacific region by 2030 amid China's growing influence.

Japan will increase assistance for maritime and air security in the Indo-Pacific region, Kishida said at a lecture in India, which intended to outline the details of the plan to create a "free and open Indo-Pacific" that Japan has been actively promoting on various international platforms.

The prime minister also expressed his belief that the rule of law was most needed in "vulnerable countries" and urged to pay extra attention to the diversity of the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida further proposed a slogan, "creating rules through dialogue.

"

In terms of security, Japan is willing to provide like-minded countries in the region with radar warning and monitoring equipment and to cooperate on technology, including drones, the prime minister said.

Japan's official development assistance, consisting of government aid to developing countries in the form of loans, grants, debt relief and contributions, has been expanded, according to Kishida. The aid's basic principles will be reviewed to develop a vision for the next 10 years, he said.

In addition, the prime minister promised to convene an international conference on anti-fake measures by the end of the year and to allocate an additional $100 million to the joint Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology China Japan Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

National Library and Archives finalises preparatio ..

National Library and Archives finalises preparations for hosting ICA Congress Ab ..

12 minutes ago
 Europe Unlikely to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Ta ..

Europe Unlikely to Mediate Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks by Recognizing ICC Warrant ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan to support agri-business deve ..

Governor Balochistan to support agri-business development initiatives

2 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report an urgent warning on cl ..

UN 'survival guide' report an urgent warning on climate

3 minutes ago
 Health camps kick off at THQs, RHCs, PHCs of Bahaw ..

Health camps kick off at THQs, RHCs, PHCs of Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 Parties to Yemeni Conflict Agree to Release 887 De ..

Parties to Yemeni Conflict Agree to Release 887 Detainees - UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.