UrduPoint.com

Japan To Invest Additional $25Bln In Battling Low Birth Rates - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Japan to Invest Additional $25Bln in Battling Low Birth Rates - Prime Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Japan will invest an additional 3.5 trillion Yen (about $25 billion) annually to address the declining birth rates in the country, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday.

"The birth rate in Japan has been falling dramatically, the population decreasing. If we are unable to reverse this trend now, our economy and society will shrink, and it will be difficult to maintain local communities as well as to provide social safety nets, such as health care, pensions and child care," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Cabinet approved a package of measures aimed at increasing the birth rate in the country.

Japan intends, in particular, to disregard the upper household income threshold when allocating child allowances. In addition, monthly child allowances will be increased to 30,000 yen for the third and subsequent children in the family. The payments will also be made until the end of the fiscal year (March 31 in Japan) in which the child turns 18. These measures should go into effect in October 2024.

Kishida also said that the Japanese Cabinet intended to cover the cost of childbirth through health insurance starting in fiscal year 2026. Currently, families expecting children must pay for childbirth themselves in the medical institution of their choice, and then receive compensation from the state.

Japan also plans to construct about 300,000 state residential complexes over the next ten years, for families with children to move into on a priority basis, the prime minister added.

The package is expected to be finalized by the end of this year and introduced to the Japanese Parliament during a regular session in 2024. The potential source of financing, however, remains unclear.

The birth rate in Japan has been steadily declining since 1973, when it was 2.09 million children per year. In 2016, the number of children born yearly was lower than one million. In 2022, for the first time since 1899, when the Japanese government started monitoring birth rates, fewer than 800,000 babies were born in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Japan March October 2016 Family From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

2 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations f ..

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on ongoing preparations for Liwa International Festival ..

2 hours ago
 Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

Air link resumed between Lahore, Urumqi

2 hours ago
 US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks ..

US House Passes Rules for Gas Stove Bills, Breaks Republican Protest Against Lea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.