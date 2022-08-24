UrduPoint.com

Japan To Invest In African Human Resources Amid China's Growing Influence - Reports

Published August 24, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pledge to invest in developing human resources in Africa at the upcoming conference from August 27-28 in a bid to counter China's growing clout in the region, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

According to the media, Kishida will commit Japan to supporting 300,000 talented African people for the next three years, with a particular focus on those involved in agriculture and health, two most critical spheres for the continent.

The sources also noted that the initiative is designed to demonstrate Tokyo's intention to bolster African development and compare favorably to China, which seeks to deepen ties with the continent to further expand its influence.

In addition to fostering talent, Japan is ready to provide training for finance management specialists in Africa to help solve the so-called "debt-trap" problem, caused by China's generous loans to African nations that they cannot repay.

The announcement is expected to take place during the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in Tunisia from August 27-28. Kishida was supposed to fly to the country, but was tested positive for COVID-19 last Sunday and is now forced to participate remotely.

TICAD is a regular conference held between Japan and African states to promote high-level dialogue on the continent's economic and social development, security, peace, poverty and other pertinent issues.

