Japan to Invest in New Defense Capabilities After Revising Security Strategy - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Japan is planning to invest in new defense capabilities after Tokyo revised its national security strategy in close consultation with the United States and with regional partners in order to boost its annual defense spending to 2% of GDP, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House after consulting closely with us and regional partners on the release of Japan's new national security strategy and commitment to boosting its defense (spending) on 2% of GDP, including to invest in new defense capabilities," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The new strategy is expected to strengthen deterrence in the region for the benefit of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as well as globally, Jean-Pierre added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to arrive in Washington on Friday to discuss with US President Joe Biden a broad range of issues pertaining to strengthening the military alliance between the two countries.