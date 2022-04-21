UrduPoint.com

Japan To Keep Tracking Russia's Military Activity After Test Of Sarmat ICBM - Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 10:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Japanese government intends to keep closely monitoring Russia's military activities and collecting information, including on the test launch of Russia's Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"We will continue to closely monitor Russia's military activity, including this launch, and will continue to collect information," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had successfully conducted the first test launch of the Sarmat ICBM as part of state trials from a silo launcher at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The launch tasks were fully completed, with design characteristics confirmed at all stages of the missile's flight, the ministry said. The training warheads arrived in a planned area on the Kamchatka Peninsula, it said.

