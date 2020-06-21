Japan to Launch Campaign to Support Domestic Tourism in Early August - Minister

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Japanese government intends to launch the Go To travel campaign, an initiative that envisions partly compensating travel expenses to citizens and permanent residents, in August to support the pandemic-hit domestic tourism, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Kazuyoshi Akaba said on Sunday.

"For the tourism industry, summer is a lucrative time, so we would like to start the [Go To travel] campaign in early August. I do not think that the campaign period will be limited only to the summer. We would like it to last a long time, in particular, in the summer, autumn, winter and spring of next year," Akaba said, as aired by the NHK broadcaster.

The minister also said he was confident that tourism demand would recover.

However, at the initial stage, it is extremely important to introduce security measures for travelers, Akaba added.

"I would like to urge representatives of the tourism industry to comply with the developed recommendations for the prevention of infections and also to ensure that tourists observe the rules of new etiquette," the official said.

According to the Kyodo news agency, 39 out of 47 Japanese prefectures have already started or plan to start offering their own discount coupons for accommodation. However, 25 of these 39 prefectures intend to limit the group of people, for whom discounts will be available, only to local residents.

Restrictions for domestic travel, introduced in March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, were lifted on Friday.